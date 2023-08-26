AEW pays tribute to Bray Wyatt on Rampage

AEW kicked off this week's edition of Rampage with a tribute to late WWE star Bray Wyatt.

The wrestling world has been in mourning ever since the tragic demise of Wyatt, who passed away on August 24 at the age of only 36. Pro wrestling personalities and fans from all over the world have paid heartfelt tributes to the former Universal Champion in the last 24 hours or so.

WWE SmackDown started this week with most of the talent standing on the ramp to mourn the deaths of Bray Wyatt and Hall of Famer Terry Funk. The company also prepared a video package for Wyatt and celebrated the career of The Eater of Worlds throughout the night.

SmackDown went off the air with Wyatt's lantern in the ring as loud "Thank you, Bray" chants reverberated in the arena.

All Elite Wrestling also did their part as a Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt's real name) graphic was shown to start the proceedings of the latest edition of Rampage. Multiple AEW stars have also sent their condolences to the late WWE star through posts on social media.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that the promotion's Friday night show is a taped one, and fans can possibly expect a full-fledged tribute to Wyatt at the upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

Wyatt will forever be remembered as one of the most charismatic and influential stars in history. His creative acumen was a testament to his knowledge of the business and his ability to entertain fans across the globe.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling offer our sincere condolences and prayers to Windham Rotunda's family and friends.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?