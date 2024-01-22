AEW personality reacts to Cody Rhodes being announced as the face of WWE 2K24

Ever since Cody Rhodes was officially revealed as the cover star of WWE 2k24, reactions have been pouring in from the wrestling universe. One among them is AEW Personality Manda Huber, who has a close relationship with Cody.

The American Nightmare had been rumored to be the face of the game for weeks. It was finally confirmed a couple of hours back. Apart from him, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were revealed to be the cover stars of the game's deluxe edition.

As expected, this led to lots of chatter on social media, with many coming forward to share their reactions. Manda Huber, the wife of the late great Brodie Lee, has also reacted to the massive announcement. The AEW personality happens to share a close bond with Cody Rhodes, who was her husband's last opponent before his untimely passing in late 2020.

Check out her reaction below:

"Now you bow to me. You took my dreams but not my name. You'll follow me until the end. I am my kingdom 💙❤️" Huber.

Dustin Rhodes wants his brother Cody Rhodes to main event WrestleMania 40

A few days back, in an interview, Dustin Rhodes spoke about his desire to see Cody Rhodes headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

The AEW star also added that though he would be p***ed" off if The Rock took his Cody's spot and competed with Reigns, it would be understandable as a match between the cousins is also heavily anticipated by fans.

“I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman,” said Rhodes. “Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m p***ed–this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment,” said Dustin Rhodes.

With Royal Rumble 2024 just around the corner, it's safe to say if Cody wins the Men's Rumble match, he could book his place in Mania 40's main event.

