Top AEW star says he would be "pissed" if Cody Rhodes doesn't main event WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns 

A top AEW star has made it clear he won't be happy if Cody Rhodes does not headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. Cody's brother, Dusty Rhodes, firmly believes his brother deserves the top spot at the upcoming event.

The American Nightmare is one of WWE's biggest stars. Though he was always predicted to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 40, The Rock's recent appearance on RAW has made things uncertain. The Brahma Bull teased a dream clash with Reigns, resulting in many believing the company was building to a match between them, leaving Cody in the cold.

Expand Tweet

In a recent chat with Sports Illustrated, Dusty stated that he wishes to see Cody headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. Dusty also added that though he would be pissed if The Rock took Cody Rhodes' spot; it was understandable as many fans were also eagerly awaiting a clash between the two cousins.

“I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman,” said Rhodes. “Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pissed–this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment,” said Dusty Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes wants AEW veteran Dustin in the WWE Hall of Fame

A couple of months back, during his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes expressed his desire to see his brother get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The American Nightmare also pointed out how Dusty was still going at it in the ring at a high level despite not being in the prime of his career.

"I have never ever heard Hall of Famer before. That would blow my mind. We have to get old chicken in that Hall of Fame first, though. My brother [Dustin]. We have to get chicken in there. He's just out there still hitting the ropes where you can hear the 'ding,' he's hitting them so hard. We have to get him in there," said Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Considering his distinguished body of work, it's safe to say Dustin Rhodes would get inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer down the line.

Do you think Cody Rhodes would get his main event against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here