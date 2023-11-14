Cody Rhodes wants legendary AEW star in the Hall of Fame: "We have to get him in there"

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes jumped ship to WWE in April 2022. The American Nightmare recently said he wants a current All Elite Wrestling star to be inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame.

The name in question is Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes, who is currently signed to AEW. The 54-year-old veteran joined the Jacksonville promotion in 2019, and according to the reports, he is expected to stay in the company till September 2024.

On Busted Open Radio, The American Nightmare said that he wanted to go into the WWE Hall of Fame after his brother Dustin Rhodes:

"I have never ever heard Hall of Famer before. That would blow my mind. We have to get old chicken in that Hall of Fame first, though. My brother [Dustin]. We have to get chicken in there. He's just out there still hitting the ropes where you can hear the 'ding,' he's hitting them so hard. We have to get him in there." [H/T: Fightful]

Alundra Blayze congratulates AEW legend Dustin Rhodes on recent milestone

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze recently commented on AEW star Dustin Rhodes completing five decades in professional wrestling.

Dustin Rhodes started his career in 1988 and has since competed in numerous promotions, including WWE, TNA, and WCW. Taking to Twitter, The Natural celebrated completing five decades in the business, which garnered a reaction from Blayze.

"Congrats, brother! I think you're an exceptional talent. I wish companies felt the same way with older women. Not necessarily saying that women have to wrestle at an older age, but they sure have a lot to contribute to a company. It's just a matter of time that today's generation will age out as well, and I am here paving the way, making noise, taking no for an answer so things can change for our future."

