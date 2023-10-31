"I wish companies felt the same way with older women" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to AEW's Dustin Rhodes reaching five decades in wrestling

A WWE Hall of Famer recently reacted to AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes celebrating five decades in professional wrestling.

The star in question is none other than Alundra Blayze. She called Dustin an exceptional talent and congratulated the veteran for his recent achievement. Dustin Rhodes made his professional wrestling debut in 1988, and the veteran has since competed in numerous promotions and is now signed to AEW.

The AEW star posted about his wrestling career reaching five decades on X/Twitter, to which Alundra Blayze reacted:

"Congrats brother! I think you’re an exceptional talent. I wish companies felt the same way with older women. Not necessarily, saying that women have to wrestle at an older age, but they sure have a lot to contribute to a company. It’s just a matter of time that today’s generation will age out as well, and I am here paving the way, making noise taking no for an answer so things can change for our future." She tweeted.

Former WWE Hardcore Champion praises Dustin Rhodes

A former WWE Hardcore Champion, Stevie Richards, recently spoke highly of AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes has had an illustrious career in professional wrestling and has appeared in big promotions like WCW, WWE, TNA, and now AEW. The veteran has also held titles and is a former WCW United States Champion and a WWE Intercontinental Champion.

In a video on his YouTube channel, former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards called Dustin Rhodes one of the best workers in professional wrestling:

"He is definitely one of the best workers in the entire history of professional wrestling, and I'm happy to see him still doing his thing. The athleticism here cannot be overstated," Richards said while discussing Rhodes' Hurricanrana. "It takes a lot of ... strength, mobility, flexibility, and just courage."

Richards praised Rhodes and stated that he's the only veteran who can hang with the young talent on the AEW roster:

"He's the one veteran that can really, truly hang with these guys," Richards stated. "And that might be controversial, but I'm talking about physicality, wrestling-wise, moves-wise." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

