Dustin Rhodes is "one of the best workers in the entire history of professional wrestling," claims 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion

A 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion has called AEW star Dustin Rhodes one of the best workers in the history of pro wrestling. The champion in question is Stevie Richards.

AEW Star Dustin Rhodes is a world-traveled athlete well-known for his time spent in WCW and WWE. Some of the many accolades he has won in his long and illustrious career include the WCW United States title as well as the WWE Intercontinental and Hardcore Championships. The 54-year-old is currently signed as an in-ring competitor and backstage coach with All Elite Wrestling.

In a video posted on his Youtube Channel, former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards recently called Dustin Rhodes one of the best workers in the entire history of professional wrestling and praised his athleticism while talking about his Hurricanrana.

"He is definitely one of the best workers in the entire history of professional wrestling, and I'm happy to see him still doing his thing. The athleticism here cannot be overstated," Richards said while discussing Rhodes' Hurricanrana. "It takes a lot of ... strength, mobility, flexibility, and just courage."

The former ECW Tag Team Champion further stated that Rhodes is the only veteran who can truly hang with AEW's young roster of high-fliers and top-tier athletes.

"He's the one veteran that can really, truly hang with these guys," Richards stated. "And that might be controversial, but I'm talking about physicality, wrestling-wise, moves-wise." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes wants to induct Dustin Rhodes into the Hall of Fame

During a recent interview, Cody Rhodes said that he wants to be the one to induct his brother Dustin Rhodes into the WWE Hall of Fame when the time comes. The American Nightmare also stated he would never turn down an opportunity to team up with his brother.

The wrestling careers of Cody and Dustin Rhodes have been linked in the past as the two have performed as teammates winning championships and also as rivals in brutal matches.

Cody Rhodes recently faced Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, where he delivered a valiant performance and defeated the Beast despite overwhelming odds.

