Cody Rhodes wants to induct 54-year old star into the WWE Hall of Fame 

Cody Rhodes wants to be the one to induct the 54-year-old former WWE superstar into the Hall of Fame.

In his 17 years professional wrestling career, Cody Rhodes has worked across multiple promotions and gained popularity during his time in WWE and AEW. The 38-year-old played a vital role in the foundation of AEW and its popularity.

Cody recently sat down with Sports Illustrated and expressed a wish regarding his half-brother Dustin Rhodes. He said he wants to induct Dustin into the Hall of Fame, and The American Nightmare will never turn down an opportunity to team up with his brother:

Dustin Rhodes has enjoyed a long and illustrious career in professional wrestling and won championships in WWE and WCW. This includes the WWF (WWE) Intercontinental Championship and WCW United States Heavyweight Championship. The 54-year-old has also held tag team titles in both promotions.

Having worked with multiple wrestling companies around the globe, the AEW star is one of the most experienced wrestlers in the world and has a career worthy of the Hall of Fame.

The professional wrestling careers of the Rhodes brothers have always been intertwined. During their time in WWE, they have teamed up on multiple occasions and even won tag team titles together. They have also competed against each other many times in the WWE ring.

After the inception of AEW, Cody and Dustin Rhodes joined the Jacksonville-based company and worked together as a team and also as rivals. Cody left AEW and returned to WWE in 2022, where he is working to date. Dustin Rhodes is still working in AEW and recently participated in Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

The American Nightmare is embroiled in a heated rivalry with the Beast Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW. The two have already faced each other twice at Backlash and Night of Champions. Cody came out victorious in their clash at Backlash, while Lesnar won at Night of Champions.

The two are set to face each other for the third time in a rubber match at WWE SummerSlam on August 5, 2023.

