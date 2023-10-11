Dustin Rhodes references The Undertaker appearance on NXT after AEW Dynamite

In a clash of titans, AEW Dynamite and NXT battled it out tonight with stacked line-ups that left fans on the edge of their seats, with WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker making an appearance.

The main event of NXT witnessed Bron Breakker face off against Carmelo Hayes, with the latter securing a victory and earning a coveted spot in the upcoming triple threat number one contender match next week.

However, the highlight of the night came when Breakker, after a hard-fought battle, found himself face to face with none other than The Undertaker. In a surprising crossover moment, The Deadman brought back his American Bada** persona.

Meanwhile, AEW also delivered a power-packed show that saw Orange Cassidy crowned as the new International champion and Hikaru Shida clinching the women's championship for the third time.

The main event showcased an intense battle between Adam Copeland and Luchasaurus, with the former emerging victorious in a gripping match.

Following the show, AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter, praising Dynamite and slyly referencing The Undertaker's NXT appearance. Check out his tweet here.

"#AEWDyamite WAS A F**KING BADA** SHOW!!! @aew Proud of our crew," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Fans of both AEW and NXT were treated to a great night of wrestling.

What happened between The Undertaker and Bron Breakker on NXT?

This week's edition of NXT featured a match where Carmelo Hayes, with John Cena in his corner, faced off against Bron Breakker, who had Paul Heyman by his side.

Cena got distracted when Solo Sikoa interfered, leading to a backstage fight between all of them. However, Hayes defeated Breakker, but he was immediately attacked after the match was over. Bron then grabbed a microphone and stated that despite losing, he considered himself a bada**.

Expand Tweet

He was then interrupted by The Undertaker, who made an entrance as The American Bad***, riding a motorcycle. Bron Breakker took a shot at him by calling him an old-timer, and 'Taker responded by chokeslamming him in the ring.

What are your thoughts on this week's edition of Dynamite and NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.