WWE legend shares a two-word message after first Collision appearance in 125+ days

Former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, appeared on the latest episode of AEW Collision after 125 days in a trios match along with Mark Briscoe and Keith Lee and emerged victorious against the S*x Stallions.

The teams had a great match that involved a lot of excellent moves and finishes. One such sequence that seemed to have caught Rhodes’ eye was one where all three members of the team executed a dream set.

After AEW's Twitter handle posted that clip, Dustin took to Twitter and replied to the post saying:

“F***ing bada**es.”

No one knew before the match who Mark Briscoe’s partners would be, as it was his first-ever appearance on Collision.

It was only after he came out to the ramp that fans inside the arena knew it was Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee, much to the disappointment of the S*x Stallions.

On his first-ever Collision appearance, Briscoe got his team the win in a match that was not very long.

Dustin's brother Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, was not the only one in his family to be on the winning side as his brother Cody Rhodes overcame Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

With the danger of The Judgment Day lurking around, Cody took the fight to Priest and had a good exchange with the Money in the Bank holder. As the match progressed, The Judgment Day was up to their usual shenanigans as Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh showed up.

Expand Tweet

They were thwarted by Main Event Jey Uso, who came to the aid of his tag team partner Cody Rhodes. Rhodes then hit a Cross Rhodes on Priest to get the win, much to the delight of the crowd.

Were you happy with Cody Rhodes’ match at WWE Crown Jewel? Tell us in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here