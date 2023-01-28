AEW performer competes against Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans has undergone multiple gimmick transitions in WWE. On this week's edition of SmackDown, Evans made her televised return and went up against AEW DARK performer Jazmin Allure.

Allure has competed across varied WWE events on a few occasions. She is largely associated with Women of Wrestling (WOW) produced by former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee. Additionally, Allure also competes on AEW DARK.

Lacey Evans signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016 and made her main roster debut on RAW a couple of years later. In 2021, Evans commenced an intense feud with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and the two were set to compete at Elimination Chamber. However, plans were halted owing to Evans being placed on maternity leave.

She made her return in April last year as a face. And then moved to RAW, before being shifted back to the Blue brand again. Her sporadic appearances and gimmick modifications across the brands garnered mixed reactions from fans.

She was unsuccessful in the qualification match for the Money in the Bank event last June against Xia Li. Following her recent victory on SmackDown, Evans announced her participation in the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

With a plethora of stars throwing their hats in the ring to compete in the Royal Rumble match, Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky) also announced their participation in the match.

