"Nowhere near over" - AEW personality alleges Andrade's money was stolen to sign Jeff Hardy

On the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, The Hardy Boyz (now known as The Hardys) reunited for the first time since Matt left WWE in 2019.

The Hardys faced the Private Party this week on Dynamite, making their triumphant return to action and earning a notch on their record over their rivals. However, it doesn't seem like that's the end of things, especially after Andrade El Idolo's right-hand man, Jose the Assistant, sent out a warning on Twitter.

Matt was ejected from the AHFO last week after a vote of no confidence from his proteges, The Private Party, and the new leader of the faction, Andrade El Idolo. It was followed by a vicious attack on the former WWE Tag Team Champion, which saw the debut of Jeff Hardy, who came to the rescue of his brother.

After last week's action and the win for The Hardys against Private Party, the AFO came out to the ring to attack the former WWE Tag Team Champions, but the faction had to retreat thanks to the timely presence of Sting and Darby Allin.

Jose, The Assistant, then took to Twitter to send out a message to Matt Hardy, accusing him of laundering Andrade's money.

"The #AFO are not going away @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Im convinced you took @AndradeElIdolo. $1.7million from AHFO deal and used it to bring in #JeffHardy. YOU are the bad guy here, and it’s no where near over," wrote Jose.

The feud between The Hardys and AFO seems to be far from over. It will be interesting to see how Matt Hardy responds to this claim from Andrade's stooge.

Why did Matt Hardy and Andrade fall out after AEW Revolution?

When Matt and Andrade entered the business together as partners, El Idolo gained the backing of the entire Hardy Family Office, including Private Party, the Butcher, the Blade, and the Bunny, giving him a 51 percent share in the faction. The faction was then renamed to AHFO, Andrade-Hardy Family Office.

Despite these changes, the faction suffered quite a few setbacks, and Matt Hardy fell out with Andrade and Private Party on multiple occasions. Andrade's failure to bring in Darby Allin and win Sammy Guevara's TNT title also did not help.

They were then lodged into a feud with the likes of Sting, Darby, and Sammy Guevara, which led to a Tornado Trios match on AEW Revolution. The end of the match saw Hardy take the pin at the hands of Darby Allin. This was met with more disdain from the AHFO.

For El Idolo, it was the straw that broke the camel's back as he motioned to eject Matt from the faction, sparking the events from last week on AEW Dynamite that facilitated The Hardys' reunion.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND



I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW , much like those who came before me.I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite , I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy. I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who came before me.I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy. https://t.co/hZuGsVE2GA

Matt Hardy also seemed to have a change of heart and wanted to mend his ways, which led to his further downfall within the faction. It remains to be seen where the feud will go and whether The Hardys can challenge the AEW Tag Team Champions, The Jurassic Express, after this.

