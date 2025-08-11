AEW personality announces departure after 6 years

An AEW employee recently announced his exit from the company. The personality also shared an emotional message on social media after his six-year stint with the promotion concluded.Ron Edwardsen of Red Leather Belts is no longer part of All Elite Wrestling. He designed several championship belts for the organization during his run. Edwardsen also worked for Ring of Honor as a belt designer. He is well-known in wrestling circles for his work.Taking to his Instagram handle, Ron Edwardsen sent an emotional goodbye message to the Tony Khan-led promotion. He thanked the organization for the opportunity.&quot;After 6 years with AEW, it’s time to say goodbye. Thank you for the opportunity! #aew #roh #wrestling #champion #goodbye.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnother AEW name announced their departure earlier this yearPopular female star Abadon announced their exit from All Elite Wrestling earlier this year in May. Abadon signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2020, but their run with the company was arguably underwhelming. They were absent from TV for over a year before announcing their exit.The 33-year-old star revealed that their contract will not be renewed. However, they are not done with pro wrestling, as they shared their email for bookings in an emotional message on X.&quot;My time with AEW is coming to an end. My contract expires in June and I will not be renewed. The emotions I'm currently trying to manage are incredibly difficult and full of conflict as I reflect on my time there. My goal is to not let be it for me, because I love wrestling too much to just stop. I've put in a lot of hard work that I will now be able to show case more often. While my heart is currently broken you can bet that I'm still going to show up for training next week,&quot; Abadon wrote.Abadon has been active on the independent wrestling scene since they departed All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Living Dead Girl.