  • AEW personality announces departure after 6 years

AEW personality announces departure after 6 years

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 11, 2025 12:03 GMT
AEW News
AEW is among the top wrestling companies in the world (Image source: allelitewrestling.com)

An AEW employee recently announced his exit from the company. The personality also shared an emotional message on social media after his six-year stint with the promotion concluded.

Ron Edwardsen of Red Leather Belts is no longer part of All Elite Wrestling. He designed several championship belts for the organization during his run. Edwardsen also worked for Ring of Honor as a belt designer. He is well-known in wrestling circles for his work.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ron Edwardsen sent an emotional goodbye message to the Tony Khan-led promotion. He thanked the organization for the opportunity.

"After 6 years with AEW, it’s time to say goodbye. Thank you for the opportunity! #aew #roh #wrestling #champion #goodbye."
Another AEW name announced their departure earlier this year

Popular female star Abadon announced their exit from All Elite Wrestling earlier this year in May. Abadon signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2020, but their run with the company was arguably underwhelming. They were absent from TV for over a year before announcing their exit.

The 33-year-old star revealed that their contract will not be renewed. However, they are not done with pro wrestling, as they shared their email for bookings in an emotional message on X.

"My time with AEW is coming to an end. My contract expires in June and I will not be renewed. The emotions I'm currently trying to manage are incredibly difficult and full of conflict as I reflect on my time there. My goal is to not let be it for me, because I love wrestling too much to just stop. I've put in a lot of hard work that I will now be able to show case more often. While my heart is currently broken you can bet that I'm still going to show up for training next week," Abadon wrote.
Abadon has been active on the independent wrestling scene since they departed All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Living Dead Girl.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
