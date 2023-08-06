AEW personality believes he was no longer "respected" in WWE after he left

A current AEW commentator and backstage interviewer believe he was no longer respected in WWE after he departed from the company in 1990.

The AEW name is Tony Schiavone, a former WCW commentator who is now signed with All Elite Wrestling. Schiavone also serves as a senior producer for the company.

The veteran also had a short tenure in WWE in the late 80s, and on the latest What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone commented on his time with the Stamford-based promotion.

"Bruce Prichard was my boss and worked closely with Kevin Dunn," Schiavone explained. "I've brought this up many times, there was a little bit of a problem where Bruce kept telling me 'Vince is thinking you're sounding too southern.' I said 'Really?'"

The AEW commentator also spoke about how he is grateful that Vince McMahon didn't produce for him during his time with WWE and how he was no longer respected after he left the company.

"There's not one announcer out there that had Vince producing in their ear that said they enjoyed it," Schiavone chuckled, noting that he was lucky to have Prichard in his ear producing his commentary. "I think I was respected. I think after I left I wasn't." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

AEW personality wants to work backstage after his retirement

Former WCW commentator Tony Schiavone recently expressed his desire to work backstage after he retires from All Elite Wrestling.

Schiavone has worked for top companies like WCW, WWE, TNA, and now AEW. The veteran made a name for himself in WCW and became a top commentator.

During a recent episode of What Happens When podcast, Tony Schiavone said that he would like to work backstage after retiring from commentating and announcing. The veteran also stated that he would like to continue his backstage role in talent relations.

"No, I’d still want to work backstage. I’d like to have a baseball bat and whack guys in the a** with it when they wouldn’t get their work done. Which I kinda got now. I’d like to do kind of what I’m doing now, and that is work in talent relations. Because I think I know how to handle people, and I do," said the veteran. [H/T Ringside News]

