Veteran says he wants to work in AEW backstage after retirement

A veteran recently expressed his desire to keep working with AEW backstage, even after his retirement.

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has worked all across the wrestling industry, including with Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, WWE, and TNA, during his long and illustrious career. He rose to prominence while working with WCW, where he was the lead voice for Monday Nitro.

During a recent episode of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone said he would still want to work backstage at AEW after retiring from his career as a commentator and announcer. He also stated that he would like to carry on with his current backstage role in talent relations, as he feels he is good at handling people.

“No, I’d still want to work backstage. I’d like to have a baseball bat and whack guys in the a** with it when they wouldn’t get their work done. Which I kinda got now. I’d like to do kind of what I’m doing now, and that is work in talent relations. Because I think I know how to handle people, and I do.” (h/t Ringside News)

Tony Schiavone has been a part of the broadcast team in All Elite Wrestling since the beginning of the company and also works backstage as a producer. Along with commentating on the in-ring action, the 65-year-old also conducts in-ring and backstage interviews with the wrestlers.

Tony Schiavone thinks AEW is unlikely to recreate Goldberg's undefeated streak

Speaking on a recent episode of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone addressed the legendary undefeated streak of Goldberg in WCW, stating that it was a combination of the right idea (by Kevin Sullivan) for the right guy (Golberg) at the right time, and AEW will not recreate it.

“We won’t recreate it. It was just a combination of an idea by Kevin Sullivan, a guy that could pull it off, and just being in the right time.” (h/t wwfoldschool)

Goldberg debuted on WCW Monday Nitro on September 22, 1997, and embarked on an undefeated streak. The WWE Hall of Famer kept dominating his opponents in short matches and became the WCW World Heavyweight Champion less than a year after his debut.

His streak ended after the official count of 173–0 when he lost a WCW World Heavyweight Championship match to Kevin Nash after interference from Scott Hall.

