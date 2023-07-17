AEW unlikely to recreate WWE legend Goldberg's undefeated streak

AEW personality Tony Schiavone recently opened up on whether AEW would attempt to match the undefeated streak of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

The former Universal Champion has been known for many feuds and dominant feats throughout his career. One was his over 170-match win streak back in the late 90s for WCW. Golberg went on a spectacular streak from 1997 to 1998 in WCW, where he seemingly amassed a 173-0 streak, which was ultimately ended by Kevin Nash.

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently talked about the Hall of Famer's unreal run in the late 90s on the What Happened When podcast. Schiavone clarifies that this streak was so special that he believes AEW cannot recreate it. For him, the conditions were just right in the 90s for it.

“We won’t recreate it. It was just a combination of an idea by Kevin Sullivan, a guy that could pull it off, and just being in the right time.” [H/T wwfoldschool]

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg shares photo with other wrestling legends

WWE and WCW have been home to several superstars turned icons. Recently, Goldberg posted a throwback picture of himself and three other icons he once shared the ring with.

These were Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page, and Sting. Not only have these superstars made their mark in the ring for decades, they are all now WWE Hall of Famers. He stated that the three men had the most impact on his career.

"Classic photo!! No three men had more of an impact on my career than these guys. Forever grateful for everything!"

Although the former World Heavyweight Champion's undefeated streak may never be recreated, perhaps a good singles run is still on the table for Goldberg before he closes his career. It remains to be seen whether that will take place in AEW.

