[Photo] Goldberg shares a picture with 3 WWE Hall of Famers

WWE boasts a long list of iconic performers who have left their mark on the pro wrestling industry. As does WCW, a fact Goldberg highlighted in a recent Instagram post.

Goldberg took to social media to share a photo of himself alongside WCW legends Diamond Dallas Page, "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, and Sting. The four megastars are not only icons of the now-defunct promotion but are also in the rare position of being Hall of Famers.

"Classic photo!! No three men had more of an impact on my career than these guys. Forever grateful for everything!" Goldberg captioned the post.

Of the three men, Hogan was the first to step away from the ring. His last match took place in 2012. DDP last competed on an episode of AEW Dynamite in 2020, whereas Sting and Goldberg are still active on a part-time basis.

Goldberg to retire outside WWE?

Despite still being one of the most recognizable faces in the entire wrestling business, Goldberg's contract with WWE has ended. The former world champion has since entered the free agency pool.

He has outwardly expressed his desire to go on a retirement tour of sorts should WWE not be willing to offer Da Man one last match. This has led many to believe that Goldberg could pop up in AEW someday.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback has challenged Goldberg to a match, but nothing has come of this just yet. However, that has not stopped many fans from fantasy booking this blockbuster encounter as part of the AEW All In event set to take place next month at Wembley Stadium.

It is improbable that this high-profile bout will be made official, although it never hurts to dream. Tony Khan has, however, disclosed that he has a good relationship with Goldberg. So, while a dream match against Ryback at All In might not be entirely viable, an imminent AEW television debut could be far more likely.

