WWE legend could join AEW soon for the right money, Teddy Long predicts (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling personality Teddy Long recently offered his opinion on the possibility of Goldberg joining AEW following his departure from WWE.

Goldberg has not wrestled since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022. According to the 56-year-old, he was promised a retirement match by WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. However, the idea never came to fruition before his contract expired.

Long discussed Goldberg's options on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis. He also explained why he thinks the WWE Hall of Famer could join AEW:

"Bill is a guy that's been around this business a long time," Long said. "He listened, he learned a lot from Bret Hart about working with him for a while, so I think if they can come up with something for Bill in AEW, I don't know whether he's under contract to WWE or not, but you know everybody got a price, man. I think if they offered Bill the right money, he may make an appearance. What has he got to lose? Why not?" [2:37 – 3:00]

AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed that he held talks with Goldberg, but he did not elaborate on what they discussed.

In the video above, Teddy Long also named long-time Goldberg critic Bret Hart as a possible next opponent for the former WCW star.

Teddy Long recalls memorable Goldberg segment in WCW

On the December 23, 1999, episode of WCW Thunder, Goldberg suffered a serious injury after smashing a limousine window with his forearm. He then slammed his arms down on the hood of the white vehicle, causing blood to splatter everywhere.

Teddy Long believes the incident highlighted that Goldberg was serious about making his wrestling persona look as believable as possible:

"He was real concerned about his work. He took his work real serious. You guys may remember this, they had the deal where he was gonna get in the limo, and the limo was locked. He couldn't get in it. It was live TV, and he just took his fist and bust the window right out of it." [5:08 – 5:24]

Ðanny @ScottishJuggalo Who remembers this segment? Goldberg awkwardly smashes limousine windows. Just classic stuff. #Nitro1999 Who remembers this segment? Goldberg awkwardly smashes limousine windows. Just classic stuff. #Nitro1999 https://t.co/LGs8Xp1b6B

The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis also gave Goldberg credit for staying in character after sustaining the gruesome injury:

"Even though that happened, it made that angle so good because he kept going on. He didn't pause. He knew he was messed up, and he used that blood on his arm to accentuate what was happening. Not to the gory part, but enough to make you go, 'Oh, damn.'" [5:40 – 5:55]

Goldberg was forced to undergo surgery after the limo incident, ruling him out of in-ring action for more than five months.

Do you agree with Teddy Long? Should Goldberg join AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes