Bill Goldberg was an icon in WCW. He was practically undefeated with a handful of losses once he was done there. Goldberg's streak was intact until he was defeated by Kevin Nash, who beat him for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Sadly, this also led to the infamous 'Finger Poke of Doom.'

Many fans point to this moment as the beginning of the end for WCW. Kevin Nash and Hollywood Hogan would reunite the nWo as both (in storyline) conspired to get the World title off Goldberg and onto Hogan's waist again.

While the nWo Elite storyline didn't quite pan out, Disco Inferno says that had Bill Goldberg not gotten injured, history would have been different.

Bill Goldberg was supposed to have a gauntlet of heel opponents and eventually regain the WCW title

Disco Inferno, on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, said that Goldberg was supposed to get a flurry of heel opponents but wasn't quite sure how it would transpire. Disco's co-host Joe Feeney explained how things would have happened. He said:

"I guess Goldberg would have went Luger, Buff, Hall, Nash to Hogan. He would have fought all of those guys on PPV, probably fought Hogan later at Starrcade or something. What happened was he punched through a limousine with his f$$king bare hand. He was supposed to have a pipe in his hand and he dropped it. You can see some of the footage. They don't show, obviously, but all the blood you see man, he obviously f$$ked himself up. And he had have to have surgeries and all that and he was out for a few months."

Feeney said that WCW's plans for Goldberg to run through the nWo and get his belt back were dropped. Disco Inferno mentioned that the argument could be made that Goldberg ruined the 'Finger Poke of Doom' aftermath.

