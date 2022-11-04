AEW personality claims eight-time world champion 'has a lot of clout' backstage under Tony Khan's leadership

AEW President Tony Khan has a vast roster. He has struggled to solve the problem of not having a good locker room leader. Tony Schiavone recently opened up about the problem and shared his two cents on who he thinks would be a perfect fit for the role. According to the WCW veteran, multi-time world champion Chris Jericho is tailor-made to be the leader of the pack.

Chris Jericho has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since day one. He is the inaugural world champion of the promotion. He has a good reputation with the roster and has always taken it upon himself to elevate his character and provide something new for the fans to rejoice in.

Also, considering his vast experience in the professional wrestling business, he can be a good guide and role model for young talents.

During the latest episode of the Ask Tony Anything podcast, AEW's Senior Producer Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on Chris Jericho. Schiavone talked about the good relationship between Jericho and Tony Khan and he also revealed that The Ocho is in charge of creative for a bunch of young talents.

"He's just kind of a leader of the locker room. When we have locker room meetings, he kind of runs things. There's a number of athletes that he's kind of in charge of their creative. And other than that, he's just a guy that has a lot of clout, and because he has a lot of clout, when he says something, the wrestlers take it to heart." Tony Schiavone said [H/T Wrestling.Inc]

Chris Jericho has evolved himself multiple times in Tony Khan's promotion

The Ocho was one of the biggest names to be a part of All Elite Wrestling. After becoming the inaugural champion of Tony Khan's promotion, he called himself the Le Champion. He came up with several catchphrases and one of the most noteworthy ones was "A little bit of the bubbly".

During his time, he has brought back some of his old gimmicks, namely the Pain-Maker and The LionHeart.

Not just gimmicks, but he has also taken his time to elevate other talents by adding them as part of his factions. The Inner Circle paved the way for upcoming stars such as Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara. The latter went on to defeat Miro and become the TNT Champion.

The Jericho Appreciation Society was one of the reasons fans took notice of young and upcoming wrestler Daniel Garcia. He is now one of the most popular stars in AEW and is the ROH Pure Champion.

Jericho has been in this business for over 30 years and till date he has continued to reinvent himself, always giving the fans something fresh and unique.

Do you think The Ocho would be a good locker room leader in Tony Khan's promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

