AEW personality claims WWE is being fixed under Triple H's stewardship

AEW commentator Mark Henry claimed that WWE is being recalibrated under the guidance of Triple H (Paul Levesque).

Since becoming the Head of Creative, The Game has launched a massive revamp to the sports entertainment conglomerate. Titles such as Intercontinental and United States Championships are being adequately utilized on its television shows - RAW and SmackDown.

Meanwhile, several stars who have left before have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Braun Strowman. Also, the angles and storylines have become more interesting and dynamic.

As a result, Triple H's WWE stewardship has been critically-acclaimed by his peers and various wrestling personalities alike. One of those was AEW personality Mark Henry, who gave his thoughts on The Game's leadership during his appearance on Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson's Bovada podcast.

Henry said that it was only a matter of time before The Cerebral Assassin assumed the leadership duties of the Stamford-based promotion. He added that Triple H's passion for wrestling makes him qualified for the role.

"You know what, it was bound to happen at some point. I didn't think that it was going to happen the way that it happened but Triple H is more than adequate of running the company and being the boss. I never met anyone who was more passionate about pro wrestling than he was. His ultimate goal was to be who he is," Henry said.

The World's Strongest Man pointed out that Triple H was correcting old tendencies to make fans happy and was doing a tremendous job with it.

"I'm sure in his heart of heart he never dreamed about marrying the boss's daughter and being a part of the family, but that's what happened and he's taken over. There's a lot of things that the wrestling community looked at and thought, 'Man, that failed. WWE didn't capitalize on this,' and he's fixing all of those things and making the fanbase over there happy. So, he's doing a good job," he added. [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Matt Hardy also gave props to WWE Head of Creative Triple H

On an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt had nothing but praise for Triple H as he felt the latter was making the Stamford-based promotion's product refreshing.

The Hardy Boys member added that The Game's actions have helped WWE and AEW become more competitive.

"It's very refreshing, their product [WWE] recently. And I just think at the end of the day, it is very good for the industry. It helps make their show better, and it helps make WWE and AEW more competitive," Matt said,

Triple H became the Head of Creative in July following Vince McMahon's retirement from the sports entertainment giant. He is also the current Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations of the company.

What are your thoughts on Mark Henry and Matt Hardy's praise of Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

