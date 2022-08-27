AEW star admits he is a fan of Triple H running WWE creative

AEW star Matt Hardy praised the recent changes in WWE products and said that it's good for the industry.

The Game became the Head of Creative after Vince McMahon announced his retirement a few weeks ago. Since the major change, the recent shows of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have been well-received by fans and even current superstars.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former superstar complimented the recent shows. He added that this is good for both All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment since it would make them competitive.

"It's very refreshing, their product [WWE] recently. And I just think at the end of the day, it is very good for the industry. It helps make their show better, and it helps make WWE and AEW more competitive." [4:13 - 4:25]

Besides The King of Kings, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg also landed backstage roles. HBK is a producer for NXT 2.0 and the new Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Meanwhile, Dogg reportedly returned to an executive position.

What happened so far in WWE under Triple H's management?

Although the 14-time world champion only recently took up the role, significant changes have already happened under his creative direction.

Several superstars who were released earlier this year, like Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, and Karrion Kross, among others, have returned to the company.

Recent reports also showed that more wrestling is being showcased in different brands. RAW after SummerSlam reportedly featured 26 minutes of wrestling per hour. The latest episode of the red brand even garnered more than two million views.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

2,005,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.55

#2 cable original in P18-49

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Raw last night on USA Network (8-11pm):2,005,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.55#2 cable original in P18-49 WWE Raw last night on USA Network (8-11pm):2,005,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.55#2 cable original in P18-49📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/Ji6uqnx93x

It will be interesting to see if the company can continue to produce shows that can continuously impress fans and industry stalwarts.

What do you think about the recent shows under Triple H's guidance? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha