"I feel like I am in a great position" - Former champion on Triple H taking over creative for WWE 

WWE Money In The Bank winner Theory was a favorite of former CEO Vince McMahon. He made several on-screen appearances with the 77-year-old before the latter departed the company in July.

Theory was a surprise addition to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the premium live event. The 25-year-old grabbed the briefcase from the top of the ladder to ensure himself a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier on in the show.

Theory spoke with NBC Sports Boston and SEScoops' Steve Fall on the Ten Count podcast recently. He was asked if everything was alright with Triple H and the new management with WWE during the interview:

"Yes, absolutely,” Theory said. “I feel like I’m in a great position. There’s definitely a comfortability there, working with Triple H back in NXT, we all know the creative mind he has. Over past few weeks, as he’s been running the show, it’s definitely a difference and by difference I just mean, a different side of a creative level, I think it’s going really well.” H/T SEScoops

Since winning the MITB contract, the former United States Champion has struggled on RAW until picking up a recent victory over Dolph Ziggler. He confronted Johnny Gargano during his return on Monday's edition of the red brand and wound up getting a superkick to the face.

Dakota Kai on returning to WWE with Triple H in control

Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April but made her shocking return to the company at SummerSlam. Dakota returned alongside Bayley and IYO SKY, formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT.

She revealed on RAW announcer Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast that she hadn't taken any bookings. Kai wondered if it was meant to be when she was asked to return:

"I hadn't taken any bookings or assigned anything in stone," said Kai. "So when that happened, it was more like, 'Oh my gosh, was this meant to be?' By the time SummerSlam came, I was still in the stage of processing everything that was happening because that was a very small window to not only physically prepare, but mentally and emotionally as well."

Triple H continues to bring back released stars and it will be interesting to see if that causes Theory to fall any further down the card.

Have you enjoyed WWE more with Triple H as the Head of Creative? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

