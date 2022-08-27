"Was this meant to be?"- WWE star's reaction after learning about her return under Triple H

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai detailed the journey of her return to the company under Triple H's regime.

The former NXT Superstar was released from her WWE contract in April this year. However, she was re-signed to the promotion after Triple H took over the reins of the company's creative department from Vince McMahon. Kai returned to WWE at SummerSlam alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky, confronting Bianca Belair after her victory.

During a recent chat with Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, Kai revealed that she received a call about her return 24 hours before the event. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion added that she was amazed by how things worked out as she was not busy during that time:

"I hadn't taken any bookings or assigned anything in stone," said Kai. "So when that happened, it was more like, 'Oh my gosh, was this meant to be?' By the time SummerSlam came, I was still in the stage of processing everything that was happening because that was a very small window to not only physically prepare, but mentally and emotionally as well."

Dakota Kai also talked about working with Bayley and Iyo Sky:

"It's a dream scenario to be alongside these two. She's [Bayley] been talking about this for a long time, wanting to do something like this. The fact that it happened and on the stage that it did, it was just overwhelming and surreal for sure," She added. [4:46 - 5:24]

Dakota Kai was a prominent member of WWE NXT under Triple H

Dakota Kai has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2016. After a few sporadic appearances, she returned to NXT in 2017 taking on the likes of Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans.

While Kai may not have been the face of the NXT Women's division, she was always treated as a force to reckon with Triple H at the helm. She was part of a long-term storyline with Raquel Rodriguez and won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice during her time there.

It'll be interesting to see how Triple H goes about her booking on the main roster. However, if recent shows are anything to go by, Dakota and Iyo look like the favorites to win the vacant Women's Tag Team titles.

