Hall of Famer returns to executive position in WWE Under Triple H

Triple H isn't wasting any time when it comes to putting his team together in WWE.

Hunter spent years putting together his own team in the black-and-gold brand of NXT that, in theory, he would bring with him to the main roster if he was ever given the opportunity to take over things backstage at the company.

Unfortunately, the team was dismantled in Triple H's absence when he had a health scare with his heart last year. But it appears The Game is set on rebuilding it as best he can.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer The Road Dogg Jesse James (Brian James) is reportedly back with the company under an executive position.

Despite being back, he isn't currently seen backstage at Monday Night RAW today.

Triple H continues to build a team around him to shift the future of WWE

Road Dogg worked in a creative position for both WWE SmackDown and NXT in recent years before being released by the company.

As a former member of D-Generation X, it's not surprising that Hunter is looking to people he can trust to help grow WWE behind the scenes going forward.

