AEW personality comments on WWE acknowledging Sting's retirement live on RAW

An AEW personality just commented on WWE's acknowledgment of Sting's retirement on RAW.

Tony Schiavone has been around the wrestling business for a long time now. Throughout his career, he worked for some of the top promotions in the world, such as Jim Crockett Promotions, WWE, and even WCW.

Schiavone has found his home in All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception and has called some of the best matches in the company's history. He recently called Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. The Icon's retirement was the biggest news in the wrestling world recently, and even WWE acknowledged this past week on RAW. Even the Icon's final match got a mention on commentary.

During a recent episode of What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone commented on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee mentioning the Icon's retirement live on air:

"Pretty cool thing, but the right thing to do."

Vince Russo describes how AEW made Sting "look bad" during his retirement storyline

The Icon's legendary career finally came to an end at AEW Revolution 2024 in a tag team match against The Young Bucks. Following the match, tributes poured in for the wrestling legend. However, Vince Russo criticized his retirement storyline.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo stated that AEW made the Vigilante "look bad" because of the way it was booked:

“How did they ever get to a position where Sting was a tag team champion in his final match, to begin with? He said he didn't want to do it in a presser. That was all Tony Khan. That is so ridiculous. His final match (...), he's the tag team champion, and when he leaves, that makes Sting look bad. It really does make him look bad. This is what I'm telling you about. You've got talent, and you've got people far up the food chain that don't have a clue to [sic] what they're doing.”

He continued:

“That tag team championship should have never been a part of it. Nobody should have to tell Tony Khan. That's common sense. It didn't mean anything. It meant nothing; even if this tag team match was a non-title match, it would have had this same impact. I even forgot that many times in the match, it was even for the championship. The selling point alone is Sting's last match. It didn't need a title with it. They don't know how to do stuff the right way. I don't want to hear we're bitter and this and that. That should have never been the circumstance in his last match."

The Icon's retirement at AEW Revolution was the end of an era and was an emotional night for everyone involved.

