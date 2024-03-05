WWE veteran discloses how AEW made Sting "look bad" during his final storyline (Exclusive)

Sting officially retired from in-ring competition at Revolution on Sunday, March 3, 2024. While the Tony Khan-led management ensured The Icon received a fitting farewell, WWE veteran Vince Russo believes that the AEW President made a big mistake while drafting his final storyline.

In the last program of his in-ring career, The Icon entered a feud with The Young Bucks with Darby Allin on his side. The face-painted duo also held the AEW World Tag Team Championship, which they relinquished following Revolution.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said Tony Khan should not have handed championship gold to the WCW legend in his final storyline.

“How did they ever get to a position where Sting was a tag team champion in his final match, to begin with? He said he didn't want to do it in a presser. That was all Tony Khan. That is so ridiculous. His final match (...), he's the tag team champion, and when he leaves, that makes Sting look bad. It really does make him look bad. This is what I'm telling you about. You've got talent, and you've got people far up the food chain that don't have a clue to [sic] what they're doing.”

Russo added that booking the Hall of Famer and Allin to capture the AEW World Tag Team Title didn't add much value to the storyline:

“That tag team championship should have never been a part of it. Nobody should have to tell Tony Khan. That's common sense. It didn't mean anything. It meant nothing; even if this tag team match was a non-title match, it would have had this same impact. I even forgot that many times in the match, it was even for the championship. The selling point alone is Sting's last match. It didn't need a title with it. They don't know how to do stuff the right way. I don't want to hear we're bitter and this and that. That should have never been the circumstance in his last match."

Matt Morgan praises Sting's son

On a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan heaped praise on the former WCW World Champion's son, Steven Borden. For those unaware, Borden and his brother played a significant role in the Hall of Famer's final bout.

Matt Morgan was fascinated by how shredded Steven Borden looked and added that he could easily be a pro wrestler.

“But the kid that was in the NWO, Stinger, dude, he is shredded. He could be a wrestler. I know it sounds crazy just watching him do that. He was cut. He had the traps.”

The Vigilante's sons aided him in his retirement match. Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat were also a part of the memorable contest.

Do you want The Icon's sons to become pro wrestlers? Tell us in the comments section.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive video.

Jake Roberts explains why Sting is the most fortunate man on the planet. You can check out his full comments in the exclusive video below:

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you want Sting's sons to follow in his footsteps? Yes No 0 votes