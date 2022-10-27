AEW personality compares Jon Moxley's aura to WWE legend

Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross compared AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's style to WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Moxley and Austin have a lot in common, especially their match approach. Aside from being anti-authority figures, both men like to be aggressive in beating up opponents in their path, aside from having a no-nonsense demeanor as well.

In the main event of the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence defended his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Brothers. During the title bout, Moxley was all over Penta by combatting the latter's athleticism with his rough and tough style.

Taking to Twitter, Ross, who happens to be Austin's best friend, couldn't help but be amazed at Moxley. The WWE Hall of Famer then likened the current World Champion's aura to that of Stone Cold.

After hitting the Paradigm Shift and Death Rider on Penta, Moxley successfully retained his world title.

Jon Moxley was brutally assaulted by the former WWE star's faction on AEW Dynamite

After the world title match, The Firm, led by former WWE manager Stokely Hathaway, immediately emerged to destroy AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club tried to help out but were locked in their locker room. Later on, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) arrived to warn the group not to touch the World Champion and quickly fired Hathaway after defying his orders earlier.

However, The Firm didn't want any of MJF's orders as he also fell victim to the group's attack. He was kicked upside down by Ethan Page, who hit the Ego's Edge after W. Morrissey, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Lee Moriarty took turns at him.

The Salt of the Earth tried to fight back but was severely outnumbered by The Firm. Morrissey finished the proceedings by choke-slamming the former through the table in the timekeeper's area.

