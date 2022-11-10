AEW personality discloses the major backstage differences between WWE and the Tony Khan-led promotion

AEW personality Renee Paquette has revealed the biggest difference between working for Tony Khan backstage in All Elite Wrestling and working for WWE.

Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young to WWE fans, has settled into her as a backstage announcer for AEW nicely since her debut in October 2022, quickly becoming one of the most regular faces on weekly programming.

The former RAW commentator has not only been able to conduct engaging live backstage interviews with performers but has also been an integral part of making sit-down interviews with Saraya, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta some of the most interesting parts of Dynamite on a weekly basis.

But having worked for WWE for so long, is there any difference now that she's in a different company? Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Renee Paquette admitted that the biggest difference between the two companies is the laid-back atmosphere under Tony Khan's leadership.

"It feels so much better. It’s really nice to go to wrestling show and just be a fan and hang out, but I’m neurotic and I’m like ‘I should be working, I should be doing something,’ so I felt like—I don’t want to say ‘out of place’ because that feeling is completely on myself, not anybody else making me feel that way, but I’m so used to being a wrestling show and working and being busy and being useful," said Renee. [From 4:45 to 5:08]

Paquette did note that while she enjoys hanging out, she's glad that she doesn't have to follow her husband, Jon Moxley, around all day:

"So to be there and just be hanging out was a little off for me, but now that I’m actually in there and working—it’s funny I feel like my first day—because normally when I’m there I’m just kind of like hanging with Jon [Moxley], I’m kind of following him around seeing what he’s doing. But now I’m like ‘deuces, see you at the end of the day.'"[From 4:45 to 5:32]

Tony Khan debuted Renee Paquette in her hometown of Toronto

AEW President Tony Khan made sure that when All Elite Wrestling debuted in Canada, he would try and make the show as memorable as possible.

With that being said, the only person who could arguably say that it was their most memorable show on a personal level is Renee Paquette. She began her AEW career at the very top of the company's Canadian debut.

Paquette is a Toronto native, giving the moment extra weight to her on a personal level, as well as the fact that she immediately conducted an interview with long-time friend and fellow Canadian Christian Cage in front of the live crowd.

