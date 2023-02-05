AEW personality downplayed Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels for "regular paycheck", claims WWE veteran

AEW personality Jake Roberts recently made some interesting comments about multi-time world champions Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. WWE veteran Jim Cornette shared why he thinks the Hall of Famer made those comments.

During last week's episode of The Snake Pit podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is far better than wrestling legends Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

Jake Roberts appreciated Omega's in-ring ability and claimed that he is one of the greatest of all time.

"He’s unbelievable, man, and I love his finishing maneuver [One-Winged Angel], and knee to the face, that’s pretty crisp," said Roberts (H/T - WrestlingINC)

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Drive-Thru podcast, the former manager of The Midnight Express shared his thoughts on why he thinks Jake Roberts downplayed the accomplishments of Flair and Shawn Michaels.

He believes that the main reason for these comments was so that Roberts remains in the good books of AEW and Kenny Omega.

"I think the up-playing is because he works there and he’s done very little, I assume for a regular paycheck... Whatever is going to benefit Jake Roberts is what Jake is going to say... But he either wants old Kenny to be happy with him or the company to be happy with him or he’s still made at Flair and or Michael’s for whatever they’ve done or said to him in the past, which includes them having fairly long successful career,” Jim Cornette said. [ 01:23 - 02:32]

One-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega reacted to Jake Robert's comments

Upon hearing the comments from the WWE Hall of Famer, Kenny Omega reacted via Twitter. He claimed that he now understands why Lance Archer the one who is being managed by Jake Roberts, and he have not crossed paths yet.

“High praise from an absolute master of psychology. (Now I can see why I was mostly safe from @LanceHoyt all these years),” Omega tweeted.

Kenny Omega had a successful start to the new year by winning the AEW World Trios Titles on Dynamite and defeating Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom to become the new IWGP United States Champion.

