AEW personality dresses up as Vince McMahon at All In

An AEW personality recently shared his outfit for All In on Twitter which resembles Vince McMahon's outfit that he wore at SummerSlam 1992 at the Wembley Stadium.

The name in question is none other than Pat Buck, who has worked for Vince McMahon's company in the past as a producer and on-screen personality.

With the excitement for All In in place, the fans, including the company's talent, are all excited for the big event. Pat Buck took to Twitter to share a collage that features a side-by-side picture of himself and Vince McMahon.

AEW personality Pat Buck welcomes baby girl

Former WWE producer Pat Buck recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world with his wife.

Pat Buck signed with WWE as a producer back in August 2019 however, he resigned from the company shortly after WrestleMania 38.

Only 10 days later, Buck signed with All Elite Wrestling as a coach. In August 2022, he was appointed as the Vice President of Talent Development in Tony Khan's promotion.

During these professional activities, Pat Buck and his wife were blessed with a baby girl named Moira Jeanne. The announcement came from his Twitter account, where he shared the news with the world.

"Almost made it to @aew in Boston, but…. Moira Jeanne has entered the 🌍! #4bucks," Buck tweeted.