  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Cody Rhodes
  • AEW personality finally reacts to Cody Rhodes controversy ahead of WWE SummerSlam clash

AEW personality finally reacts to Cody Rhodes controversy ahead of WWE SummerSlam clash

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 03, 2025 01:38 GMT
Cody Rhodes is a former Undisptued WWE Champion [Photo courtesy of WWE
Cody Rhodes is a former Undisptued WWE Champion [Photo courtesy of WWE and AEW's Official Websites]

An AEW personality linked to one of Cody Rhodes' recent controversies has broken the silence on the matter. They have addressed the situation and provided their perspective.

Ad

Ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam, The American Nightmare faced criticism for seemingly omitting his match with Brodie Lee from history. He was asked about stipulated matches he still hasn't tried and is open to doing, and one of these was a dog collar match. This was taken out of context, and he did not intentionally erase his bout with The Exalted One in 2020.

Brodie's widow, Amanda Huber, has now commented on the situation, as Cody Rhodes' quotes have gone viral on the internet. She confirmed that, after listening to the whole interview, this quote was taken out of context. Huber claimed that Rhodes was referring to not having a dog collar match in the future.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Since so many people want to reply to this with pics of Jon and evoke his name all over my timeline, I’m going to share my thoughts. I listened to what was actually said, not just the headline. The idea that he’s erasing his match with Jon is ridiculous. He said he didn’t think a dog collar match in the future would happen. That’s not denial, that’s reflection."
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

She continued by saying that Cody was the wrong person to accuse of tarnishing Brodie Lee's legacy, given how he has been treating his family for years.

"Also, let’s be honest, if anyone on this planet respects Jon and his legacy, it’s Cody. The way he treats me and our kids when no one’s watching carries a lot more weight for me than people twisting words for internet outrage," wrote Huber.
Ad

You can see the tweet below:

Ad

Cody Rhodes has responded to the claims about his match with Brodie Lee

Cody Rhodes himself has also responded to these claims about his recent interview, and he seems unfazed amidst everything.

One fan took to X/Twitter to bring it to his attention that his quote was being taken out of context. He replied, finding it odd, but he just wished to move past this and seemed unaffected by the situation.

Ad
"Super odd indeed, just chin up and power through," Rhodes wrote.

Cody Rhodes' dog collar match with Brodie Lee remains an integral part of AEW's history. This was also the last match of Lee before his tragic passing, and one that will forever be part of his legacy.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications