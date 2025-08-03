AEW personality finally reacts to Cody Rhodes controversy ahead of WWE SummerSlam clash

An AEW personality linked to one of Cody Rhodes' recent controversies has broken the silence on the matter. They have addressed the situation and provided their perspective.Ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam, The American Nightmare faced criticism for seemingly omitting his match with Brodie Lee from history. He was asked about stipulated matches he still hasn't tried and is open to doing, and one of these was a dog collar match. This was taken out of context, and he did not intentionally erase his bout with The Exalted One in 2020.Brodie's widow, Amanda Huber, has now commented on the situation, as Cody Rhodes' quotes have gone viral on the internet. She confirmed that, after listening to the whole interview, this quote was taken out of context. Huber claimed that Rhodes was referring to not having a dog collar match in the future.&quot;Since so many people want to reply to this with pics of Jon and evoke his name all over my timeline, I’m going to share my thoughts. I listened to what was actually said, not just the headline. The idea that he’s erasing his match with Jon is ridiculous. He said he didn’t think a dog collar match in the future would happen. That’s not denial, that’s reflection.&quot;She continued by saying that Cody was the wrong person to accuse of tarnishing Brodie Lee's legacy, given how he has been treating his family for years.&quot;Also, let’s be honest, if anyone on this planet respects Jon and his legacy, it’s Cody. The way he treats me and our kids when no one’s watching carries a lot more weight for me than people twisting words for internet outrage,&quot; wrote Huber.You can see the tweet below:Cody Rhodes has responded to the claims about his match with Brodie LeeCody Rhodes himself has also responded to these claims about his recent interview, and he seems unfazed amidst everything.One fan took to X/Twitter to bring it to his attention that his quote was being taken out of context. He replied, finding it odd, but he just wished to move past this and seemed unaffected by the situation.&quot;Super odd indeed, just chin up and power through,&quot; Rhodes wrote.Cody Rhodes' dog collar match with Brodie Lee remains an integral part of AEW's history. This was also the last match of Lee before his tragic passing, and one that will forever be part of his legacy.