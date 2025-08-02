  • home icon
Cody Rhodes responds after alleged attempt at erasing his AEW history

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 02, 2025 17:24 GMT
Cody Rhodes left AEW in February 2022 [ Image from AEW
Cody Rhodes left AEW in February 2022 [Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel]

The name Cody Rhodes made headlines today after a wrestling page allegedly misquoted him and attempted to erase a specific match of his from the AEW history books. Rhodes has since responded to this development.

Cody Rhodes is one of the founders of AEW and served as the promotion's EVP until he left the company in 2022. The former TNT Champion had kept mum about his departure from All Elite Wrestling until recently, in an interview where he said that he felt disrespected by the promotion. Since he departed from the Jacksonville-based company, The American Nightmare has become a mainstay in WWE and is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam on Night Two.

Earlier today, a wrestling page took to X/Twitter to report that Cody Rhodes had revealed two match types, namely First Blood and Dog Collar, that he wanted to compete in and hadn't yet. Responding to this tweet, a fan pointed out that Cody had already competed in one of those two, a Dog Collar Match, against the late Brodie Lee and accused the page of misquoting Rhodes from a recent interview and baiting people to believe that the WWE Superstar was attempting to erase the match from history. Soon after, the fan's tweet caught The American Nightmare's attention, who called the whole thing odd.

"Super odd indeed, just chin up and power through," Rhodes wrote.
AEW dropped a Cody Rhodes reference last week

AEW recently made available an iconic match featuring Cody Rhodes on their YouTube channel.

The bout in question was the promotion's first-ever five-star match, and it was between Cody and his brother Dustin Rhodes. The Brother vs. Brother match is considered a crown jewel in the history of the company, as it took place at the promotion's first-ever Double or Nothing PPV in 2019.

Incidentally, this bout also serves as the last one-on-one match between the two brothers. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare and The Natural will ever share the ring again.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
