AEW suddenly drops a Cody Rhodes reference

AEW has released something Cody Rhodes-related earlier today. This referenced an important part of his time with the promotion, and could even be considered a pivotal part in both the company and his history - his match with his brother in 2019.In their debut year, The American Nightmare faced off against Dustin Rhodes in a singles match as part of AEW's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. This was a more than 20-minute match where the two brothers pushed each other to the limit, and even fought in a pool of each other's blood. They then decided that following that match, they'd continue to fight by each other's side from then on.The Tony Khan-led promotion has been updating their online catalog and has been uploading full matches on their YouTube Channel. So far, a plethora of iconic and high-rated bouts are now available for fans to view. As of today, the Rhodes brothers' match from 6 years ago is now available to be viewed.The full match can be found here.Cody Rhodes gave a shout-out to his brother on SmackDown last weekDespite being in rival companies, both Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes have been vocal about how their family has been a pivotal part of their career, and a reason why they keep doing what they do.Last week, SmackDown was in San Antonio, Texas. Cody came out to address the crowd before his contract signing with John Cena, and gave a shout-out to his brother and his late father, who were both also Texans.That same week, Dustin captured his first title in AEW by winning the TNT Championship at All In: Texas, in his home state. This was an emotional moment as this was a long-overdue accomplishment for him, and an unexpected outcome during the pay-per-view.It will be Cody Rhodes' turn for a high-stakes match, as next week he'll be getting his rematch against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.