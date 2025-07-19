  • home icon
Cody Rhodes suddenly references top AEW champion on WWE SmackDown

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 19, 2025 02:25 GMT
Cody Rhodes recently won King of the Ring [Photo: wwe.com]
Cody Rhodes recently won the King of the Ring tournament [Photo: wwe.com]

Cody Rhodes just referenced a major AEW star tonight on WWE SmackDown. He did so while addressing the crowd right before his highly anticipated contract signing with John Cena for their bout at SummerSlam.

A few weeks ago, the American Nightmare won the King of the Ring tournament after beating Randy Orton, earning him the right to once more challenge Cena for his Undisputed WWE Championship. This match is set to take place roughly two weeks from now at MetLife Stadium.

Tonight's show featured the contract signing for Cody Rhodes and John Cena's title match. This was the segment that closed out the show. Rhodes took the chance to first address the crowd for SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas. He mentioned how both his father and brother were Texans, and this brought out a great reaction from the crowd.

Just a few days ago, Dustin Rhodes won his first title in AEW by becoming the TNT Champion in his home state of Texas, with All In taking place in Arlington. What was a last-minute change to the match card that night turned into a monumental moment for The Natural.

Cody Rhodes has a chance to bring another belt to the Rhodes Family by taking down John Cena and getting back his Undisputed WWE Championship. It remains to be seen if he'll be successful.

