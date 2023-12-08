AEW personality was given no explanation why he was released - Reports

AEW recently released a major personality who was involved in backstage work within the company. According to recent reports, the latter was not given any explanation for his unfortunate release.

The name in question is none other than WCW veteran Kevin Sullivan, who has been working with Tony Khan's promotion as the Vice President of Post Production since October 2019. The veteran has also worked for IMPACT Wrestling as an executive producer and Vice President of Production.

According to a recent report by the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Kevin Sullivan was let go by the company on December 4, 2023, by the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer of AEW, Mike Mansury.

The release was a major shock for the production team since Sullivan was the main hand behind the post-production team based in Nashville. The veteran was also praised for the work he did for the company. However, Mansury reportedly told Sullivan that they were moving in another direction in 2024, and the veteran was surprised by the release as he was given no real explanation for it.

Kevin Sullivan is mainly known for his tenure in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and has a great mind for professional wrestling, which helps him produce shows just like we saw in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

