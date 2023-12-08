Tony Khan criticized internally in AEW for wrestling legend's sudden departure - Reports

A recent report has suggested that Tony Khan has come under the scanner by some in AEW for a wrestling veteran's unexpected release. The said employee was Kevin Sullivan, who had been a part of the company since its inception.

Sullivan served as the Vice President of AEW's post-production team and was reportedly a highly regarded name backstage. The news of his departure stunned one and all as it came out of nowhere. Now, a report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed light on how Kevin Sullivan's exit was perceived backstage.

It was noted that some within the company were disappointed with Tony Khan for not intervening and stopping Sullivan from being released. Furthermore, it was also disclosed that the veteran was "heavily praised" backstage and that he understood AEW's original mission statement and what it stood for.

It now remains to be seen what lies ahead for Kevin Sullivan. A knowledgeable and experienced employee who would not have any difficulty finding work elsewhere. For those unaware, Sullivan worked for IMPACT Wrestling for 14 years until 2017, where he served as the company's Creative Director and Vice President.

AEW star Satnam Singh on his relationship with Tony Khan

A few days back, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Satnam Singh opened up about the kind of relationship he shared with Tony Khan. Singh lauded Khan for being a "humble" person and that there was a lot to learn from him.

“He’s my boss. Whatever I need, whatever I tell him, he gives me. He listens to me, he listens to my manager, he listens to my tag team, and like whatever me and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, whatever we decide with each other, see what we can do next—next week, we got to the office and we talk to Tony. Tony’s a really good guy, he’s a really humble person and he works so hard, and he was like amazing. I would say he put so much dedication for this company I learn so many things from him because how much he works hard, how much dedication he put in this company, that’s a big deal, that’s amazing.” [2:22-3:17]

Satnam Singh is currently aligned with Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Sonjay Dutt in All Elite Wrestling.

