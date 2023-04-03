AEW personality Jake Roberts highlights what the current generation of wrestlers is missing (Exclusive)

AEW personality Jake Roberts has highlighted one thing that he thinks is missing from the current generation of stars in professional wrestling.

"The Snake" came from a generation of superstars who were known for being eccentric characters. While the characters connected with the audience, it sometimes came at the expense of the in-ring quality.

This seems to be the opposite in the modern landscape of wrestling, as today's performers often seem to be more interested in putting on a five-star match than creating an engaging character.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mac Davis for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jake Roberts was asked what he thinks is lacking from today's performers, and his answer was short and sweet:

"Characters." [1:37-1:39]

Roberts elaborated by giving one more piece of advice to the younger generation of talent, which was to make sure they find a top-tier trainer:

"Find a good teacher, make sure they’re qualified.” [1:40-1:50]

Jake Roberts thinks AEW World Champion MJF needs to keep control of himself

One of AEW's most notable characters is the "Salt of the Earth" MJF. He may be the current AEW World Champion, but he is also one of the most loathed characters in wrestling based on how he behaves.

MJF recently kicked off some controversy by throwing a drink at a young fan during the Revolution pay-per-view, which turned out to be an alcoholic beverage. While some fans may have thought the incident was funny, Jake Roberts wasn't fond of it.

Roberts stated on Rene Dupree's podcast Cafe de Rene that he feels as if MJF needs to control himself as he tends to have a problem with going too far when it comes to fan interactions.

