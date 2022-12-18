AEW personality Mark Henry comes out in support of top WWE Superstar following major botch on SmackDown

Mark Henry has offered some support after Top Dolla's outside dive botch during this week's WWE SmackDown.

Hit Row won a triple threat tag team match this week, earning an opportunity at the Undisputed WWE tag titles next week. They faced Legado Del Fantasma and the Viking Raiders. During the contest, Top Dolla attempted an outside dive but failed to clear the rope fully. He avoided injury, but the botch was noticeable, and there has been a significant online reaction.

Top Dolla addressed the issue on social media, posting a video to prove that he has been able to complete the move previously. The post prompted WWE legend Mark Henry to come out in support of the SmackDown star. He questioned whether the criticism could be valid if critics can't do it either.

"Bro, anyone that has ever performed has failed. It's a part of process to get better. Why would you listen to people that have no idea how to do what you did, the ability or confidence to do what you did an[d] the athleticism to perform that maneuver when the cameras are rolling," Mark Henry tweeted.

Mark Henry has been with AEW since 2021 as a broadcaster and announcer. He has not wrestled for the company despite being a former WWE World Champion in his own right.

Mark Henry recently praised WWE and AEW Women's Champions

Mark Henry often supports and praises talent no matter the promotion they work for. Especially recently, as he praised the TBS, Ring of Honor, and RAW Women's Champions, Jade Cargill, Athena, and Bianca Belair.

"Okay *check mark emoji* great job women! As well the company's," Henry tweeted.

Belair won the RAW Women's title when she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Jade Cargill has reigned as the inaugural TBS Champion since winning the tournament back in January.

Athena was most recently crowned titleholder. She won the ROH Women's title from Mercedes Martinez at the Final Battle event earlier this month.

