AEW personality and multiple stars to appear on Charli D'Amelio's show 

Over time, many AEW stars have participated in an array of non-wrestling projects and events. The trend seems to be continuing, as The Acclaimed and referee Aubrey Edwards are set to appear on Charli Vs. Dixie.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defended their titles against Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee at AEW Full Gear. They defeated Swerve in Our Glory a couple of months ago to kickstart their first reign as tag team champions. With Gunn as mentor, the duo have seemingly overturned the tag team division in All Elite Wrestling.

Referee Edwards has been associated with the promotion since its inception. She is one of the most notable faces among referees in wrestling and is also the co-host of the AEW Unrestricted podcast alongside Tony Schiavone.

Edwards took to Twitter to share an image with the D'Amelio sisters while announcing her presence on their Snapchat show. The AEW personality also announced that she and The Acclaimed would show the sisters what it means to be a professional wrestler.

"Tune in to Snapchat TOMORROW at 6am EST for the finale of Charli vs Dixie Season 2! The Acclaimed and I show @charlidamelio & @dixiedamelio what it means to be a professional wrestler! And it’s as wacky as you’re probably imagining. Who’s gonna win the whole thing?!"

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) brought back Captain Insano moniker on AEW thanks to The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed have captivated the wrestling world with their witty and unique rap skills. The duo began competing as a tag team in 2020, just a few months following their signing with the promotion.

In a bid to send a message to their AEW Full Gear challengers, The Acclaimed took an unusual route and shot a rap music video. At the commencement of the video, Paul Wight donned his Captain Insano gimmick. It was part of the 1998 film, The Waterboy, where Wight starred.

Paul Wight has worked as a commentator on various programming in addition to competing in the ring on rare occasions in All Elite Wrestling. His last match came against Austin Green on March 30, 2022.

Who do you think should challenge The Acclaimed for their tag team gold? Sound off in the comments section below.

