AEW personality pays a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan on Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 01:06 GMT
A major AEW name paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan on the latest episode of Collision after his sad passing. The homage was made in the middle of the show by remembering Hulk's legacy.

The AEW personality Tony Schiavone paid tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing at age 71 on July 24 while on commentary. Many fans on the internet called out the Tony Khan-led promotion for not mentioning Hogan since his passing, but the company finally broke its silence. Schiavone also knew The Hulkster for a long time, as they both worked in WCW during the 1990s.

During tonight's episode of Collision, Tony Schiavone took a moment to pay tribute to Hogan on behalf of the entire All Elite Wrestling promotion. Schiavone recalled Hulk's legacy from the 1980s to the 1990s. The veteran commentator also noted that Hogan was responsible for bringing WCW to national television through the TNT network.

In conclusion to the tribute, Tony Schiavone offered thoughts and prayers to Hogan's family, including his wife and children.

Well, All Elite Wrestling finally paid homage to one of the greatest wrestlers of all time after two days of silence. Only time will tell how the wrestling community will receive this tribute.

