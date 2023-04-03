AEW personality reacts to Cody Rhodes' adorable gesture at WWE WrestleMania 39

AEW personality Amanda Huber was in tears after witnessing Cody Rhodes' kind gesture tonight on WrestleMania 39.

Tonight was the biggest match in The American Nightmare's career. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While making his way to the ring, Cody Rhodes stopped by at ringside to have a moment with his family and friends.

The former AEW TNT Champion then gave his weight belt to Brodie Lee Jr., the son of the late John Huber (fka Brodie Lee).

has a special #WrestleMania weight belt for Brodie, son of the late, great Jon Huber.

Brodie Lee Jr.'s mom, Amanda Huber, was at ringside, and she was in tears as Rhodes handed the belt to her son. The AEW star took to Twitter to thank The American Nightmare for his kind gesture.

"I am legitimately crying The way he looks at him. The way they look at each other. Words cant express how special @CodyRhodes is to us. He made Brodie safe on the worst day of his life. I can never ever repay his love or friendship. #FinishTheStory #WrestleMania," Amanda Huber tweeted.

Huber and her kids were present on both nights of WrestleMania. Earlier in the night, she took to Twitter asking Cody Rhodes to finish his story.

Will Rhodes be able to dethrone the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

