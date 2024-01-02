AEW personality reacts to a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

A notable employee of AEW shared her reaction to a very wholesome tribute to Bray Wyatt, as well as to one of his foremost stablemates from the Wyatt Family, on social media.

Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Jon Huber, also known as former AEW TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee, expressed her appreciation on X. She responsed to a tweet posted by the handle Yarn Bucks Crotchet Nick and Matt Jackson.

The post was an image of a set of yarn figures modeled on the recently-departed Bray Wyatt and characters from his Firefly Funhouse. These were accompanied by a figure of Mr. Brodie Lee himself, who was a part of the Wyatt Family, under the ring name Luke Harper.

Wyatt and Harper made their mark on the main roster of WWE together with Erick Rowan, wreaking havoc as one of the most dominant stables in the company.

Harper was released by WWE in December, 2019, and he made his debut in AEW as the Exalted One and the leader of the Dark Order in March 2020. He went on to enjoy a dominant run, including a reign as TNT Champion and a brutal AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. Mr. Brodie Lee tragically passed in December 2020.

After entertaining the crowds through his portrayal of a demented cult leader for years, Bray Wyatt reinvented himself as the Fiend. The terrifying and perplexing character captured the interest of wrestling fans all over the world.

After being released in 2021, Wyatt made his much anticipated return to WWE in Extreme Rules 2022, debuting a new, more-grounded character. Unfortunately, Wyatt, too, passed away in August 2023, leaving the wrestling world in shock.

Seth Rollins pays tribute to departed AEW star

On December 26, 2023, Seth Rollins defeated Drew Mcintyre in a No Disqualification match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Madison Square Garden. After the match, Rollins addressed the crowd, alluding to the passing of Mr. Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt.

Rollins proceeded to request the "fireflies" present in the venue to light the arena up as a homage to the unforgettable duo.

Amanda Huber responded to Rollins' gesture positively, retweeting the video from MSG with the caption "I love Seth" in a heartening display of respect and community.

