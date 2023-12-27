Amanda Huber reacts after Seth Rollins pays tribute to Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt at WWE event

Fans worldwide are remembering Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, on his third death anniversary along with his friend, the late Bray Wyatt.

On December 26, 2020, the wrestling world lost a humble soul named Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee. Bray Wyatt suffered a heart attack this year, which led to his demise on August 24, 2023.

The recent live event of WWE's annual Holiday Tour was held in Madison Square Garden, New York. In the event, Seth Rollins took on Drew McIntyre. Following the match, Rollins paid tribute to Brodie and Bray and requested the fans to light up the arena with fireflies.

A user captured this wholesome moment and posted it on Twitter. Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee), reacted to this post and showed gratitude towards Rollins' gesture.

"I love Seth," Amanda Huber shared.

Seth Rollins shared a heartfelt promo at a WWE event following Bray Wyatt's death

Wrestling fans were left shaken after hearing the demise of Bray Wyatt on August 24, 2023. Following his death, many stars told different stories about The Fiend.

During the WWE SuperShow in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, which was held in August, Seth Rollins cut an emotional promo, paying tribute to Wyatt.

"Every time I do my entrance and this song comes out, I see some lights in the crowd. Even before this week (…), I always thought of Windham. And (…) [breaks into tears]. And in a weird way, it was a tribute to him, something that I took for him, but I promise you guys I will think of him for the rest of my career every single time I see these fireflies."

During a WWE Holiday Tour live event at Madison Square Garden, Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

