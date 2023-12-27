Seth Rollins makes a request to fans on the anniversary of Brodie Lee's tragic death

Seth Rollins had a request for WWE fans tonight at the Madison Square Garden live event.

At MSG, Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre in a "No DQ, No Count-out" match to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. After the victory, The Visionary cut a heartfelt promo addressing the live crowd.

Seth Rollins thanked the fans in attendance and reminded them that Brodie Lee unfortunately passed away on December 26, 2020. He also mentioned losing Bray Wyatt back in August.

Rollins then urged the fans to light the arena with the 'fireflies' and sing his theme song. Check out the incredible footage below:

Seth Rollins recalls a phone call with Bray Wyatt after Brodie Lee passed away

The wrestling world lost Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt too soon, at 41 and 36, respectively. Their untimely deaths left the wrestling world in shock and mourning.

Like many other WWE Superstars, Rollins was incredibly close to Lee and Wyatt.

Here's an excerpt from Rollins' message following Wyatt's passing in August, where he recalled their phone call following Brodie Lee's death.

“I just called him to check on him and he, you know, we talked, and he was okay, and I was okay, and neither of us were really okay, but I just remember him, we ended the conversation with ‘I love yous' and ‘Goodbyes' and he just, he said, and I remember this very specifically, ‘You just go hug on that baby girl,' talking about my daughter, and so I just feel like that's what I should be doing, so Windham, I love you, man, I will miss you, we will all miss you, and I'll see you down the road, hot boy.” [H/T Clutch Points]

Wyatt and Lee left this world too soon, but their memories will live on forever in the hearts of their peers and fans. The duo's impact on the business would be discussed for decades.

