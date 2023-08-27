[WATCH] Seth Rollins cries during WWE show, dedicates heartbreaking promo to Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins broke down in tears while cutting an emotional promo dedicated to Bray Wyatt at the latest WWE SuperShow in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The wrestling world was shocked to learn about Bray Wyatt's untimely passing earlier this week. Fans came together to celebrate the life and legacy of one of the most creative minds in the business, and his departure left everyone grieving.

Rollins dedicated a promo to the former Universal Champion at the end of the latest WWE SuperShow this past Saturday. He talked emotionally about Wyatt and said watching fans raise their phones with the flashlight on during entrances reminded him of the former Universal Champion.

Rollins now entirely associated the "firefly" gesture with Bray Wyatt and promised to keep him in his memory every time he saw fireflies in the crowd for the rest of his career. Rollins got emotional and had to take a moment to collect himself when he mentioned Bray Wyatt with his real name, Windham.

"Every time I do my entrance and this song comes out, I see some lights in the crowd. Even before this week (…), I always thought of Windham. And (…) [breaks into tears]. And in a weird way, it was a tribute to him, something that I took for him, but I promise you guys I will think of him for the rest of my career every single time I see these fireflies."

Rollins thanked the fans for being a fantastic audience and credited them for supporting the wrestlers. The WWE Universe appreciated Rollins' heartfelt speech, especially the live audience singing Bray Wyatt's theme music in unison.

Seth Rollins recreated Bray Wyatt's iconic corner spot at the latest WWE Live event

Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor in the house show's main event. Both superstars have been in an intense rivalry on RAW and locked horns in a brutal Street Fight at the latest WWE SuperShow.

One spot in the match saw Seth Rollins replicate Bray Wyatt's iconic upside-down sequence in the ring's corner. Wyatt would hold the ropes and bend backward, a move associated with his supernatural gimmick. The match ended with The Architect successfully defending his gold.

Finn Balor was The Fiend's first opponent and shared an exciting history with Bray Wyatt. He also locked horns with LA Knight — Wyatt's last opponent — in the main event of WWE's tribute show for the beloved wrestler on SmackDown last week.