[WATCH] Rhea Ripley hilariously messes with security at latest WWE SuperShow

Rhea Ripley was caught 'bullying' security personnel at the latest WWE SuperShow during a singles match between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio.

The American Nightmare has been in a feud with The Judgment Day over the last few weeks on RAW. He often takes on the heel factions' members at WWE Live events and faced NXT North American Champion Dominik in the latest one in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Eradicator accompanied her Dominik to the ring and was present during the bout. A fan shared a video from the match where Ripley interacted with security sitting close to the barricade.

The Women's World Champion walked over to the security personnel seated, bent over him, and used him to rest her elbows. However, she would soon regret her decision as Dominik took a fall inside the ring.

Ripley rushed back to the ringside and banged her bands at the apron in frustration. Cody Rhodes pinned Dominik Mysterio to pick up a win. Here's the full video of the incident:

Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins competed in title matches at the latest WWE Live event

Rhea Ripley also put her title on the line against Natalya earlier in the night, where she successfully defended her gold. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt at the show by recreating his iconic spider walk spot in the corner.

Fans in the audience loved Rollins' gesture and hailed The Architect for his thoughtfulness. The video of Rollins' tribute to Bray Wyatt also earned a lot of appreciation from WWE fans on social media.

The Architect defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in a Street Fight. The only other title match of the night saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, where they defeated the Imperium members.

Below are the complete results for the latest WWE SuperShow in Cape Girardeau, Missouri (8/26)

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) def. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Zoey Stark defeated "Michin" Mia Yim

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Natalya

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest ( w/ Rhea Ripley )

LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali

Street Fight: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Finn Balor