AEW personality Renee Paquette introduces new family member

AEW star Renee Paquette took to social media to introduce the newest member of her family. Fans will no doubt want to know who this member is.

The All Elite Wrestling backstage interviewer is famous in the wrestling world, and she has friends from both her current company and WWE, her former employer. She is also married to Jon Moxley outside of the business. However, with Moxley barely being available on social media, it is only through Paquette that the fans get to know what is happening in their personal lives.

She has now taken to Instagram to introduce the newest addition to their family. A puppy named Wolfie. Posting a video with her new pet, she wrote:

“Travel home with me and Wolfie! I’ve never flown with a dog before, let alone a dog I had only just met! He was perfect, and shout out to @delta for being so accommodating. And all my seat mates for being dog lovers 💕💕."

Renee Paquette could go back to commentary

Renee Paquette is a well-known backstage interviewer, and fans seem to love her work. However, she has also had stints as a commentator, and she recently revealed that she could go back to the role.

Speaking to Cincy360, Renee Paquette said:

“Sometimes, I think about it. There are aspects that I miss, and obviously, this is a far different circumstance with AEW versus what I had done previously. I think about it, sometimes. I love getting to do the interviews and I love getting to do the long-form interviews or the exclusive sitdowns. I love getting to do that. Every now and then, I'm listening, and I get a little bit of the itch. A little bit. We'll see.”

The AEW commentary team is stacked, and it will be interesting to see what their take is on Renee wanting to explore that aspect of her work again.

