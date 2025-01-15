Renee Paquette teases massive new role in AEW - "I think about it"

AEW signed Renee Paquette in 2022, more than one year after her final WWE appearance. The backstage interviewer has worked many roles in her broadcasting career, and fans have constantly asked about a potential in-ring run. Renee is now opening up on a possible career change in Tony Khan's company.

The former Renee Young of WWE began her on-air career in 2009, working on wrestling content for The Score TV Network in Canada. She joined WWE in October 2012 as a host and interviewer, then began doing NXT commentary eleven months later. Soon after Renee began calling the action as WWE's first full-time female commentator in over a decade. She became the first woman to call a full RAW in 2018 while filling in for Jonathan Coachman but joined the team full-time weeks later as its first permanent female commentator. After leaving in 2020, Paquette made a few special appearances before signing with Khan.

Trending

Paquette currently serves as host and interviewer for AEW, but she hasn't closed the door to a return to commentary. Speaking to Cincy360 to promote tonight's Maximum Carnage Dynamite, the 39-year-old was asked about a potential commentary gig with All Elite Wrestling. Here's what she had to say:

"Sometimes, I think about it. There are aspects that I miss, and obviously, this is a far different circumstance with AEW versus what I had done previously. I think about it, sometimes. I love getting to do the interviews and I love getting to do the long-form interviews or the exclusive sitdowns. I love getting to do that. Every now and then, I'm listening, and I get a little bit of the itch. A little bit. We'll see," Renee Paquette said. [H/T: Fightful]

Paquette hosts the Close Up interview series on AEW's YouTube channel. She also hosts pre-show panels and other content.

AEW to present Maximum Carnage tonight

AEW's inaugural Maximum Carnage Dynamite episode will air live tonight from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati. Below is the updated lineup:

Ricochet will speak

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Mark Briscoe and Private Party

Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage for the first time

Women's Casino Gauntlet: Winner will challenge Women's World Champion Mariah May at Grand Slam: Australia

Winner will challenge Women's World Champion Mariah May at Grand Slam: Australia Christian Cage vs. Hook

World Champion Jon Moxley defends in his hometown against Powerhouse Hobbs

Expand Tweet

The first-ever Maximum Carnage Collision will be taped at the same venue on Thursday, to air on Saturday. Matches announced include: a 12-man action with Cope, FTR, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith. Adam Page vs. Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match will also take place on the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback