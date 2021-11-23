"It was just Vince entertaining himself" - AEW personality says Vince McMahon created WWE faction to entertain himself

AEW personality Arn Anderson recently opened up about the Spirit Squad and said he wasn't a fan of the group.

The Spirit Squad debuted in WWE in 2006 but were soon sent back on their way to OVW after Shawn Michael and Triple H shoved the members into a crate. The only member of the faction who found success in WWE was Dolph Ziggler, who's still signed to the company.

Speaking about the Spirit Squad on the latest edition of his podcast, ARN, Arn Anderson felt that Vince McMahon only created the Spirit Squad to amuse himself. Arn added that a number of the faction's members had potential but only Dolph Ziggler managed to survive the storyline:

“I wasn’t much of a Spirit Squad fan and the whole concept. Nick Nemeth survived it, Dolph Ziggler. The rest of the guys, who were all good guys, but just the whole concept, I think it was just Vince entertaining himself because he can. That’s the problem with billionaires sometimes. They do things that entertain themselves when it’s not in the other people’s best interest, but, I guess they’re billionaires. They can do what they want.”

Arn Anderson @TheArnShow



Come along for the ride as we revisit June 1986 with AA & Conrad, as Ole returns to bring the Horsemen to full strength, & The Enforcer cuts and iconic promo.



Get ARN ad-free with video only on #ARN : TOOT TOOT is available NOW on every podcast platform!Come along for the ride as we revisit June 1986 with AA & Conrad, as Ole returns to bring the Horsemen to full strength, & The Enforcer cuts and iconic promo.Get ARN ad-free with video only on AdFreeShows.com #ARN: TOOT TOOT is available NOW on every podcast platform!Come along for the ride as we revisit June 1986 with AA & Conrad, as Ole returns to bring the Horsemen to full strength, & The Enforcer cuts and iconic promo.Get ARN ad-free with video only on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/BsTzZFNJai

AEW's Arn Anderson on why he won't start a wrestling school right now

Arn Anderson @TheArnShow



June 1986 provided quite a few iconic Horsemen moments. DO NOT miss this episode!



: TOOT TOOT is available now! Get it ad-free with video only on "Whether you like it or not, learn to love it because we're gonna be here for a long, long time!"June 1986 provided quite a few iconic Horsemen moments. DO NOT miss this episode! #ARN : TOOT TOOT is available now! Get it ad-free with video only on AdFreeShows.com "Whether you like it or not, learn to love it because we're gonna be here for a long, long time!"June 1986 provided quite a few iconic Horsemen moments. DO NOT miss this episode!#ARN: TOOT TOOT is available now! Get it ad-free with video only on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/k889JrtUrT

Arn Anderson also discussed why he wouldn't be starting a wrestling school anytime soon, stating that he was too busy with his work in AEW as well as his podcast. Anderson did keep the door open to starting a wrestling school sometime in the future:

I don’t think I would have enough time between AEW now since we’re back every week, between that and the podcast, it’s starting into as much as I would want. But, who’s to say down the road because one thing I do enjoy doing is if there’s a kid that comes up and asks me a question for the right reasons, I will do anything I can to help them, free of charge. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

ALSO READ Article Continues below

You can listen to Arn Anderson's podcast HERE.

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Anirudh B