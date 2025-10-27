AEW personality seemingly makes serious accusations against The Undertaker

A popular AEW personality has just fired another shot at The Undertaker. They have also made a serious accusation against the legend, but this action was nothing new to them.

RJ City has several backstage roles within the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is a host, an analyst, and contributes to creative writing for the company. He is known for his work on the feud between Toni Storm and Mariah May, which many have labeled as one of the best women's feuds in wrestling history.

During the latest episode of Hey! Ew, Darby Allin was City's guest for the show. They spoke about several things, but one thing they brushed on was the difference between a Casket and a Coffin match. RJ City had a bold claim about the difference between the two; he claimed that the Coffin match was less racist. This was a clear shot at The Undertaker, who was the pioneer of the Casket match.

"Less racism. Uh huh, you should see his [The Undertaker’s] podcast. It’s great, you’ll love it.” [H/T ITRWrestling]

RJ has always been vocal about his dislike of the WWE legend. Last year, he fired shots at the veteran, calling him a "weird" person. He did not agree with several of his takes on wrestling and on some aspects of life.

RJ City once revealed why he always takes jabs at The Undertaker

During an interview back in March with Alison Rosen, RJ briefly spoke about his constant criticism of the WWE legend. He mentioned how he believed he was someone who deserved to be ridiculed, and he enjoyed doing all this.

He wondered if he was the only one making fun of him, but claimed that in the end, he enjoyed doing this because he felt that the veteran was a weird person.

"I always make fun of The Undertaker because I'm a believer in punching up and he's the most up guy. Legend, legacy, all this s**t. Also, a guy who deserves to be made fun of. I love doing it. There is a lot there. It's fun for me. No one really does it. I do it and people seem to enjoy it. 'Am I the only one making fun of him? This is weird. He's weird. He's a weird dead person,'" RJ City said. [H/T to Fightful]

RJ City @RJCity1 My audition for Undertaker: 1 DeadMan Show

RJ also mentioned how his comments have upset some people, but he did not show any ounce of remorse for this. He even challenged people to find some worse comments he made about The Undertaker. It seems like his perception of The Deadman will never change.

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

